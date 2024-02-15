Dibyendu Bhattacharya Says He Likes To Be A 'Chameleon'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a Field Director from the Kerala Forest Department in the upcoming streaming series 'Poacher', has said that as an actor, he likes to be a chameleon and get under the skin of any character thrown at him as a challenge.

The actor spoke to the media at the trailer launch of the show at a five star property in Mumbai. He said,“I like to be a chameleon, who can get into any character. I strive to toy around with a variety of characters.”

'Poacher', which has been created and directed by the International Emmy-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, gives a glimpse into the illegal practice of the merciless and incessant killing of the elephants. The eight-part series also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, and it unravels the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history, and shows a diverse group of wildlife custodians consisting of forest crime fighters, cops coming together to put an end to illegal and bone-chilling trade that feeds off the lives of innocent animals.

Dibyendu also shared how the profession and craft of acting allows him to live multiple lives and how his job can bring about a change in the society.

He further mentioned:“I'm not an activist, but I want to contribute towards society for a cause and my profession allows me to contribute to a good cause, case in point being 'Poacher'. The show sends out a larger message to an overwhelming size of an audience making them aware about an occurrence.”

'Poacher' will drop on Prime Video on February 23.

