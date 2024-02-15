Priyank Sharma Sheds Light On His First Job At Shiamak Davar Dance Academy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Priyank Sharma, who currently stars in the romantic series 'Dillogical', has reflected upon his beginnings as a choreographer and dance instructor at the Shiamak Davar international dance academy.

The young actor is playing the character of Dhruv, who is a choreographer in the series 'Dillogical'.

Talking about his first job, Priyank, who has been a part of reality show 'Splitsvilla', shared:“When I was 19 years old, I was offered my first job as a choreographer and dance instructor at Shiamak Davar International. It is one of the India's most reputable platforms for dance.”

Shiamak is a choreographer, who is known to bring contemporary jazz and western forms of dance to India. He is popular for the 'Shiamak Style' of dance.

Delving into the details of his role, Priyank further added:“Dhruv is also a dancer and choreographer. He is a carefree man who understands that he is the centre of attraction; he receives that attention from people, so he is used to it, and he receives that attention in the show as well, so it is really normal for Dhruv to live this way.”

The series beautifully captures the nuances of modern-day relationships and how love is filled with a rollercoaster of emotions.

It gives us a glimpse into the life of a successful young boy -- Saransh Desai (played by Anshuman Malhotra). After receiving a placement in Google, he returns to India to rekindle his relationship with Jinal, the Vadodara girl, who is fearless, ambitious, and eager to make something of herself on her own.

The show stars Nupur Nagpal, Chetan Dhawan and Prasanna Bisht in key roles. It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

--IANS

sp/prw