Trump claims Putin gave him ‘great compliment’

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction at Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comment that he would prefer Joe Biden in the 2024 election, interpreting it as a compliment affirming his reputation for being tougher on America's rivals.



Addressing supporters in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican primary, Trump highlighted his amicable relationship with Putin during his presidency but emphasized that the Russian leader did not want him for another term.



During a press interaction, Putin had responded to a question about his preference for the next United States president, stating that while Russia is willing to work with any leader gaining the confidence of the American people, he sees Biden as a "more experienced and predictable person" and "a politician of the old sort." Trump, taking this as a compliment, asserted that having a leader whom adversaries may prefer is a positive indication of strength.



Trump has consistently asserted that he would adopt a more robust approach toward United States adversaries compared to Biden, attributing conflicts such as the situation in Ukraine, the October attack by Hamas on Israel, and a recent drone strike on American troops in Jordan to what he perceives as the current president's "weakness." Emphasizing his commitment to "peace through strength," Trump underscored that events like the Russian intervention in Ukraine and the attack on Israel would not have occurred under his leadership.



As the political landscape gears up for the 2024 election, Trump's interpretation of Putin's remarks adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing discourse on foreign relations, national security, and the contrasting approaches envisioned by different potential candidates. The article delves into Trump's response, the implications of Putin's statement, and the broader implications for United States foreign policy in the evolving geopolitical landscape.





MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107856042