(MENAFN) A comprehensive investigation led by journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag, renowned for their 'Twitter Files' series, has raised startling claims about the United States intelligence community's alleged misuse of foreign allies to orchestrate the 'Russiagate' conspiracy targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. In the first part of their investigative series, the journalists cite anonymous sources close to the House Intelligence Committee, revealing that the 'Five Eyes' alliance—comprising the United States, United Kingdon, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—was reportedly employed against Trump staffers by President Barack Obama's CIA Director, John Brennan.



According to the report, Brennan allegedly provided the 'Five Eyes' partners with a list of 26 Trump associates to target through data collection, misinformation, and manipulation, setting the stage for the controversial 'Russiagate' narrative. This revelation challenges the official narrative that the FBI only initiated an investigation into the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016, sparked by an Australian diplomat reportedly overhearing an aide mention Russia. If the claims in the investigation are verified, it would indicate that the United States intelligence community had been actively working for months to establish a pretext for investigating the Trump campaign.



The 'Russiagate' conspiracy, which alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election, garnered widespread media attention but later faced criticism for its lack of critical assessment of United States intelligence claims. The investigation also points to failures in western media networks, with a 2018 Pulitzer Prize awarded to Washington Post and New York Times journalists for reporting on a story that was later debunked as false.



The journalists' findings suggest a more extensive and coordinated effort involving intelligence agencies from multiple countries, raising questions about the ethics and transparency of such actions within the framework of international alliances. As the investigation unfolds, it adds another layer of complexity to the already controversial narrative surrounding the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States election.





