(MENAFN) In a comprehensive briefing to Russian lawmakers on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that there is little hope for a negotiated peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, attributing the lack of progress to what he perceives as the West's unyielding determination to secure a strategic defeat for Moscow. Lavrov argued that the Western powers, led by the United States, are not inclined to present a realistic diplomatic solution because their primary focus remains on inflicting a setback on Russia.



Addressing the members of the State Duma, Lavrov positioned Moscow as being on the forefront of the struggle for a "better future," asserting that the existing Western-dominated system is gradually making way for a multipolar world. According to the Foreign Minister, the West is engaging in a hybrid war against nations prioritizing their national interests, using the Ukraine conflict as a primary example.



Lavrov contended that there has been a shift in Western rhetoric due to Russia's battlefield successes, noting that officials are now emphasizing preventing a Russian victory rather than ensuring its defeat. However, he underscored that the core policy of attempting to undermine Russia remains unchanged, indicating that diplomatic resolution is improbable as long as the West fails to respect Russian interests and the realities on the ground.



The diplomat insisted that the West initiated the conflict through its pursuit of "global domination and exceptionalism." Lavrov highlighted Russia's collaborative efforts with its allies to dismantle what it perceives as a colonialist nature inherent in the current global system. As geopolitical tensions persist, the article delves into Lavrov's insights, shedding light on the challenges and complexities hindering diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict and the broader implications for global power dynamics.



