Moscow-located football player convicted of trafficking cocaine

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, Quincy Promes, a footballer with Spartak Moscow and a Dutch national, has been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by the Amsterdam District Court. The court found Promes, 32, complicit in a large-scale cocaine smuggling operation, involving over a thousand kilograms of the narcotic trafficked from Brazil to the Netherlands in two separate shipments through the Belgian port of Antwerp in 2020.



Despite residing in Moscow, Promes faced the legal consequences in the Netherlands, with the court delivering the verdict and sentencing him in his absence. The footballer is not expected to return to the Netherlands anytime soon, as there is a warrant for his arrest issued by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, making him liable for apprehension if he leaves Russia.



Prosecutors had sought a nine-year sentence, presenting evidence in court that allegedly detailed Promes' direct involvement in the transportation of the cocaine, concealed within shipments of sea salt. A co-suspect involved in the same scheme also received a six-year sentence. Promes, who denies all charges, intends to appeal the court's decision, according to his legal team.



The Amsterdam District Court, in its verdict, criticized Promes for engaging in drug smuggling despite his status as a well-compensated professional footballer. The court expressed disapproval, stating, "This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth (and also possibly his prestige in certain circles) through involvement in international drug transports."



The case brings attention to the legal implications for a prominent sports figure involved in such criminal activities and raises questions about the reach of justice in transnational cases. As Promes faces legal consequences from abroad, the article explores the broader impact on his career, the football community, and the measures in place to address such high-profile criminal cases.



