(MENAFN) In the intellectual realm of Oxford University, where undergraduates engage in weekly personal tutorials within centuries-old, ivy-covered buildings, students of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) often grapple with an essay on Aristotle's renowned assertion: "Man is, by nature, a political animal." Delving into this classical quote, Professor Schlevogt contends that a more nuanced interpretation involves recognizing humans as "polis-animals," emphasizing their intrinsic connection to the polis or city-state.



Within the context of Aristotle's philosophy, the term "polis" refers specifically to the distinctive Greek city-state, governed by its citizens rather than a tyrant or oligarchy. As a key figure in the Peripatetic movement, Aristotle argued teleologically that the polis is not only a human institution but one that exists by nature. It is considered self-sufficient and a fundamental condition for human existence.



Schlevogt's compass № 6 underscores the notion that modern man, akin to the ancient Greeks, is inherently driven towards a well-ordered, perfect community – the contemporary equivalent being the office. The article explores how the office has become the modern political arena, fulfilling the role of the polis in satisfying both material and intellectual needs. Drawing on Aristotle's philosophical framework, it delves into the idea that the office, propelled by reason and speech, serves as the space where individuals can achieve the full realization of their potential, encompassing function, potentiality, and final end.



The article delves into the implications of this perspective, emphasizing the parallels between Aristotle's vision of the polis and the role of the office in modern society. It examines how the office, as a communal space, facilitates the development of human capabilities, intellectual pursuits, and ultimately contributes to a fulfilling life and happiness – mirroring Aristotle's concept of eudaimonia. As Prof. Schlevogt's compass № 6 guides us through this exploration, it prompts reflection on the evolving nature of the workplace and its profound impact on the human experience.



