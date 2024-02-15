Jacobs Awarded Lead Design Consultant For Middle East Urban Development Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 enhancing Madinah as a global destination

Jacobs (NYSE:J ) has been appointed by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company as the Lead Design Consultant for a major urban development project in Al Madinah Al-Munawarah, Saudi Arabia. The appointment was announced during the Public Investment Fund's Private Sector Forum .



Image Credit: Rua Al Madinah Holding

A distinctive urban environment, Rua Al Madinah project, will include a collection of hotels with overall capacity to accommodate 47,000 people, residential buildings and diverse hospitality offerings. Jacobs will deliver full design services covering all disciplines to ensure the masterplan reflects Al Madinah's religious and cultural significance. Supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategic objectives, the 370-acre (1.5 km2) development aims to elevate the city's status as a global destination prioritizing services and hospitality for the 30 million visitors expected by 2030.

"Rua Al Madinah urban development project is poised to become a cornerstone of Madinah's urban environment and a celebration of culture and history in the region," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Keith Lawson.

"This project leverages Jacobs' architectural experience and history in the region balancing tradition and innovation to strengthen the spiritual and social fabric of the Kingdom."

"As part of our company's endeavor to develop a comprehensive urban and developmental system within Rua Al Madinah project, we have sought to engage pioneers and experts in the real estate industry across all sectors, to ensure a unique experience for visitors and guests is delivered," said Rua Al Madinah Holding CEO, Engineer Ahmed W. Al Juhani. "This will have a significant impact on enhancing the status of Madinah as a prestigious destination with a modern architectural system, characterized by high quality of life and a rich cultural experience."

