Coagulation Testing Market Reaches $22.6 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 15.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coagulation Testing Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study of "Coagulation Testing Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2031."

Coagulation testing is a type of blood test that evaluates a patient's blood's clotting capacity and clotting time. Clotting problems can result in excessive bleeding or clotting, both of which can be fatal. If the doctor thinks the patient has clotting issues, coagulation testing is prescribed. There are several inherited and acquired bleeding disorders, the most prevalent of which include haemophilia, blood factor deficiencies, and others. It is crucial to recognize bleeding disorders and keep a watch on the coagulation status since they can lead to abnormal bleeding. The global market for coagulation testing is growing significantly as a result of surge in prevalence of blood clotting issues in many regions and the rise in cardiovascular illnesses, which can also call for routine coagulation testing. These two factors are driving up the demand for coagulation testing market growth.



Read More:



The global coagulation testing market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coagulation testing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing coagulation testing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the coagulation testing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global coagulation testing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Click To Get Sample Copy:



The segments and sub-section of Coagulation Testing Market is shown below:

Market Highlights:

Market Size by 2031: USD 8.8 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.5%

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2031

Report Pages: 280



Coagulation Testing Market Insights:

By Product:

Instruments

Consumables



By Application:

Prothrombin Time

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Thrombin Time

Activated Clotting Time



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Micropoint Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Helena Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Medtronic plc

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Nihon Kohden Corporation



Important years considered in the Coagulation Testing study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2031 [** unless otherwise stated]



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Coagulation Testing Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Coagulation Testing in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Coagulation Testing Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Coagulation Testing Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Coagulation Testing Market:

Coagulation Testing Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Coagulation Testing Market by Application/End Users

Coagulation Testing (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Coagulation Testing and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Coagulation Testing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Coagulation Testing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Coagulation Testing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



Explore More Report:

Coagulation Testing Market:

Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market:

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market:

Ventricular Assist Devices Market:



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn