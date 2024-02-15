Escalators Market Projected Expansion To $19,116.6 Million Market Value By 2030 With A 4.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Escalators Market

Escalators Market size was valued at $11,782.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,116.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global escalators market generated $11.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $19.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Development in the real estate sector, rise in need for efficient and rapid transit system, and rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global escalators market. However, safety issues due to poorly maintained equipment and safety issues due to poorly maintained equipment restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of green escalators present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF (235 Pages with More Insight):



COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown, which in turn, resulted in delayed construction projects. This, in turn, hampered the growth of the global escalators market.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases are expected to reduce in the near future as the vaccine is introduced in the market. This has increased the requirement of commercial spaces, thereby boosting the construction industry. This will help the market to recover soon.

Post COVID-19, escalator manufacturers are expected to focus on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new methods of working.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global escalators market based on application, end user, and region.

Buy Now:-



Based on application, the maintenance & repair segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the modernization segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the public transit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the global escalators market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Purchase Enquiry:-



Leading Players:

Leading players of the global escalators market analyzed in the research include Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omega Elevators, OTIS Worldwide Corporation, Schindler, TK Elevator and Toshiba Corporation.

Similar Reports:

Traction Elevator Market



Boom Lifts Market



Vehicle Lift Market



Transportation Infrastructure Market



About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn