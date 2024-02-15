Jobma Announces Coding Assessments To Evaluate Technical Skills In One Unified Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma announces coding assessments and other enhancements to evaluate technical skills in one unified video interviewing platform.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, the leading video interviewing platform , today announced a groundbreaking product update that empowers recruiters to assess technical skills directly within their video interviewing workflow. This major update introduces a highly anticipated coding assessment feature, alongside a host of other enhancements designed to streamline and optimize the hiring process.Jobma said the coding assessments seamlessly integrate into Jobma's video interview workflow, providing recruiters with a comprehensive evaluation tool in one platform. Recruiters also can create custom coding assessments tailored to their specific requirements or import from Jobma's assessment library, including programming languages, and difficulty levels."Technical skills are more important than ever. The ability to assess coding skills directly within the video interviewing workflow is a game-changer for technical hiring," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "With this new feature, recruiters can efficiently evaluate candidates' coding abilities, ensuring they find the best talent for their organizations."In addition to the coding assessment feature, Jobma's latest product update includes several other enhancements:. Support for new integrations: Jobma has leveled up and enhanced its integration with Workday - a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and more. New integrations include Vetty - a background screening solution, RECRU ATS, and Microsoft Teams.. Activity log: Recruiters and stakeholders can track all changes made within the Jobma platform, providing greater transparency and accountability throughout the hiring process.. Kanban hiring board: A new Kanban-style hiring board enables recruiters to visualize and manage candidates' progress through various stages of the hiring process.. Shortcuts and search: Keyboard shortcuts let users navigate the Jobma interface more efficiently and the universal search feature allows them to quickly find relevant settings and functions.. Pre-screening questionnaire: Recruiters can create customizable pre-screening questionnaires to gather essential information from candidates before the interview stage.The new release also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance the overall experience. The new coding assessment feature and other updates are available immediately to all Jobma users.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

