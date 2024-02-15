Uipath To Equip 5 Lakh Indians With AI, Automation Skills By 2027

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Enterprise automation software company UiPath on Thursday announced to equip five lakh Indians with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation skills by 2027, as the government aims to bridge the skill gap in emerging technologies.

The company said it is expanding the partnership with 'FutureSkills Prime', A MeitY-Nasscom initiative and plans to introduce two new learning plans for business analysts and test automation professionals.

“The advent of AI and automation opens India's economy and population to vast new opportunities, and this must be supported with a dedicated commitment to elevating the skills and expertise available in the market,” said Arun Balasubramanian, VP and Managing Director India and South Asia, UiPath.

UiPath is set to launch 50 automation skills' labs across various colleges in the country, expanding opportunities for students to advance their automation skills and expertise.

These dedicated facilities, to be operational by the second half this year, will focus on skills development, innovation, and research.

As part of this initiative, UiPath will work with academic institutions to offer curriculum enhancements, and help students engage with the wider industry and community for jobs.

UiPath said it will provide 100 scholarships every year over the next three years for economically-disadvantaged individuals to pursue certifications.

This initiative will be funded by UiPath partners and customers and is targeted at ensuring equitable access for all individuals to contribute to and benefit from India's digital economy.

“Automation fueled by AI is transforming businesses and to leverage the growing opportunities, Sector Skills Council Nasscom is adapting education to meet industry demands with a focus on practical career development,” said Kirti Seth, CEO, SSC Nasscom.

