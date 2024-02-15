(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Guinea's Round Table of Donors in Dubai: A Testament to Global Confidence in Guinea's Development Vision







Dubai, February 14th, 2024 – The Republic of Guinea is poised to make a significant leap towards achieving its ambitious development goals with the upcoming Round Table of Donors (RTD) event, scheduled for February 15-16, 2024, at the prestigious Ritz Carlton Dubai Hotel. Organised by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, this event has already garnered an overwhelming response from the international community, reflecting global confidence in Guinea's potential and strategic development vision.

Her Excellency Ms. Rose Pola Pricemou, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, expressed her enthusiasm about the unprecedented international interest in Guinea's development agenda. 'The enthusiastic participation from sovereign funds, development banks, financial institutions, and governments worldwide underscores the shared belief in our nation's growth potential and the vital role of international collaboration in achieving it,' she stated.

The RTD event will be graced by the presence of Mr Bernard Goumou, Prime Minister of Guinea, highlighting the national importance of this gathering. Accompanied by a large delegation, including no less than seven ministers and senior government officials, Guinea demonstrates its unified commitment to driving forward its development strategy as part of the Interim Reference Program (IRP) 2022-2025, aligned with the Guinea 2040 Vision and global development goals.

'This landmark event is not just a forum for discussion; it is a platform for action, partnership, and shared vision. The overwhelming response from the international community is a powerful testament to the collective will to support Guinea on its journey towards sustainable development,' Her Excellency Ms Rose added. She emphasised the importance of new partnerships and the continued support of traditional allies in fostering economic diplomacy, enhancing urban infrastructure, and ensuring access to clean water for all.

The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation leads this initiative, showcasing Guinea's developmental priorities and strategic choices to the world. 'We are at a pivotal moment in our nation's history, poised to transform the enthusiasm and support of the international community into tangible projects and long-lasting partnerships that will propel Guinea towards achieving its 2040 Vision,' Her Excellency Ms Rose concluded.

The Government of Guinea invites media partners and stakeholders to join in this significant event, marking a major step towards inclusive and sustainable development in Guinea and setting a precedent for international cooperation and partnership in development.