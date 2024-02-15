National Football Team Jumps To 70Th In FIFA Global Rankings

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Jordan's national football squad has made a remarkable ascent in the latest rankings released Thursday by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).Surging ahead by 17 places, the national team now stands proudly at 70th globally and 10th in Asia, boasting a total of 1,343.6 points.This significant leap follows the Nashama's outstanding performance in the recently concluded 2023 AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar, where they clinched second place, trailing behind the Qatari team.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.