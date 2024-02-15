King Advocates For Palestinian Cause In US Congress Meetings, House Speaker Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi highlighted the significance of His Majesty King Abdullah II's meetings in the US Congress, emphasizing the consistent messages that reflect Jordan's unwavering stance in defending the Palestinian cause.His Majesty underscored the importance of halting the war in Gaza and preventing its recurrence in Rafah.In a press statement on Thursday, Safadi emphasized that since the beginning of the brutal aggression on Gaza, His Majesty the King has been vocal in presenting the true picture of the destruction and massacres taking place.This has played a crucial role in dispelling false narratives propagated by the occupation and shedding light on the facts for international public opinion.Safadi further highlighted that the King's meetings with the US House of Representatives conveyed clear messages aimed at advocating for the rights of Palestinians and striving for stability and security in the region.Furthermore, he called upon international decision-makers to heed the rational and logical voice embodied by King Abdullah II, expressing the House of Representatives' profound admiration for the King's unwavering pursuit of justice and his commitment to achieving security and stability.Moreover, Safadi explained that the continuation of the extreme right approach in Israel and its pursuit of a bloody path could lead to catastrophic consequences and an escalation of the situation in the entire region. Therefore, King Abdullah II emphasized the urgent need to intensify efforts to halt the war in Gaza.Jordan firmly rejects the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and advocates for their right to return to their homes.The King also highlighted the crucial role of UNRWA in providing vital aid and stressed the importance of effectively addressing the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.During his visit, King Abdullah II engaged in meetings with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.His Majesty also held a series of meetings with the House's Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, as well as the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.The discussions revolved around the situation in Gaza and the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States. Notably, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II were also present during some of the meetings.