UAE Embassy In Amman Launches Online Document Authentication Service

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Amman has unveiled the launch of an exclusive online document authentication service.This new service aims to streamline and expedite the authentication procedures, ensuring a faster and more efficient experience for applicants.In a press statement released on Thursday, the embassy highlighted the convenience and benefits of the online authentication service. By introducing this digital platform, individuals seeking document authentication will no longer need to visit the embassy in person, saving time and effort.To access the online certification process, applicants can visit the embassy's official website, gov/ar-ae/missions.Additionally, the service is also accessible through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, gov, and the smart application UAE MOFA.