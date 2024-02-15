EU directors pressures Brussels to think twice about Israel policy

(MENAFN) In a joint letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the leaders of Ireland and Spain, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, have called for an urgent reevaluation of Israel's compliance with human rights obligations in Gaza. The plea centers around the European Union/Israel Association Agreement, a crucial economic pact that serves as the foundation for relations between Brussels and West Jerusalem.



Expressing deep concern over the escalating situation in Israel and Gaza, particularly the impact on innocent Palestinians, Varadkar and Sanchez emphasized that the European Union/Israel Association Agreement, despite primarily being a free-trade agreement, incorporates the imperative of respecting human rights and democratic principles. The leaders urged the European Commission to scrutinize whether Israel has violated these principles, and if so, to propose "appropriate measures to the council for consideration."



Highlighting the importance of the two-state solution, Varadkar and Sanchez asserted that it is the only way to prevent a recurrence of the current cycle of violence. They argued that the European Union has a responsibility to take action to make this solution a reality.



Additionally, the leaders reiterated their condemnation of Hamas' raid and called for the release of hostages in Gaza. While recognizing Israel's right to self-defense, Varadkar and Sanchez emphasized that such actions must adhere to international law, specifically the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution. The letter underscores the leaders' commitment to upholding human rights and promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.





MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107855971