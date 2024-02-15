Plexus Africa Finance And Altair Consultancy Forge Strategic Partnership For Housing And Infrastructure Projects In West Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Plexus Africa Finance, under the leadership of Christian AGOSSA, and Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd ( ) from the United Kingdom, led by Altair International Director, Olu Olanrewaju, have officially entered into a cooperation agreement.

This partnership aims to jointly bid to pursue opportunities focusing on studies, research, and initiatives related to the construction and financing of housing and infrastructure within UEMOA (West African Economic and Monetary Union) countries. The collaboration may also extend to include other nations on the African continent, based on project requirements.

The primary objective of this strategic cooperation agreement is to strengthen the quality of services provided by both organisations and to broaden the scope and complementarity of their respective expertise. By pooling their resources and knowledge, Plexus Africa Finance and Altair seek to deliver enhanced value to their clients.

Altair, leveraging its international experience, will tap into the expertise of Plexus Africa Finance, particularly in the financing of housing and financial services within UEMOA countries. Additionally, Altair will benefit from Plexus Africa Finance's deep understanding of the sub-region and financial resources to enhance the couple's likelihood of success.

Expressing enthusiasm for this collaboration, Olu Olanrewaju, Director of Altair International, stated, "This partnership represents a significant step towards combining our strengths and knowledge to create impactful solutions in the realm of housing and infrastructure. Together, we aim to improve the chances of success for our clients and contribute positively to the development of the regions we serve."

Christian AGOSSA of Plexus Africa Finance echoed these sentiments, saying, "The cooperation with Altair aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive and effective solutions. By sharing experiences and resources, we can navigate the complexities of housing and infrastructure projects in West Africa, offering valuable outcomes for our clients."

As Plexus Africa Finance and Altair embark on this collaborative journey, they are poised to make substantial contributions to the development landscape of the UEMOA countries and beyond.

About Plexus Africa Finance:

Plexus Africa Finance is a financial engineering and resource mobilization consulting firm based in Cotonou and Lomé, specialising in housing, real estate, and infrastructure financings. It is active in all West African Economic and Monetary Union countries (Benin, Burkina, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinee Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo). Led by Christian AGOSSA, the company has a notable track record in advising banks, setting up development funds, and providing long-term liquidity for housing solutions across Africa.

About Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd:

Altair Consultancy and Advisory Services Ltd, based in the United Kingdom, but works globally, provides high-quality, creative solutions to the varied and rapidly changing challenges facing organisations operating in education, housing and regeneration today. The team inspire confidence and change in the housing sector with real-world expertise, thought leadership and insight. Working in collaboration with clients, Altair's consultants provide professional advice required to drive growth, remain resilient and build sustainable businesses.

