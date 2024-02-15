Seychelles: Ambassador Racombo Presented His Credentials To The President Of The European Council

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Seychelles resident Ambassador in Brussels, Mr. Kenneth Racombo, presented his credentials to the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, on 13 February 2024.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Racombo and the President of the European Council had the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest, namely, the Samoa Agreement, interim Economic Partnership Agreement, development of the Blue Economy, Climate Change related issues, Maritime Security and the EU list of non-cooperation jurisdictions on tax matters.
