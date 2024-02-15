President El-Sisi To Receive President Of Brazil

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is to receive at Ittihadia Palace Brazilian President Lula da Silva, whose visit coincides with the centennial of establishing diplomatic relations between Egypt and Brazil.

Talks will cover the distinct bilateral relations, joint coordination at the international fora, in light of the regional leverage each country has, as well as joint efforts to develop and reform the international governance system so as to reflect more justly the interests of southern countries. This is in addition to the membership of both countries in the BRICS bloc and Brazil's presidency of the G20 this year, inviting Egypt to participate as a guest country in the Group's meetings.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.