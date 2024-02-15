Secretary Blinken’S Call With Algerian Foreign Minister Attaf

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf

about ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza that provides lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

They discussed the urgency of ensuring civilians are protected,

increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and our strong commitment to establishing a Palestinian state.

They agreed to continue

close

coordination on these issues on the UN Security Council.

Secretary Blinken also conveyed his condolences to Foreign Minister Attaf for the deaths of three Algerian soldiers in a helicopter crash last week in Ghardaïa province.

