Insights From The Experts: Jaipuria Institute Of Management's Annual Budget Conclave

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur, in collaboration with Economic Times and Times of India, recently hosted its Annual Budget Conclave, focusing on the Interim Budget. The event was convened by experts and industry veterans from diverse sectors for an insightful discussion on the budget's implications.



Esteemed panelists included Mr. Sandeep Jain, Director, Tradeswift Broking Pvt. Ltd; Dr. S P Sharma, Chief Economist and Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI Delhi; Mr. Suneel Dutt Goyal, Director General of Imperial Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur; Manu Shukla, Founder of Elemental; and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director of Quick Smart Wash Private Limited. The conclave saw a discussion on the budget's impact on various sectors to the importance of long-term financial planning and technological integration.



Prabhat Pankaj, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, highlighted the anticipated budgetary focus on advancing the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) initiatives. He emphasized the importance of achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 percent by 2035 and the need for investments in vocational education and AI integration. Dr. Pankaj stressed the necessity of a well-designed teacher training module to facilitate digital learning effectively.



The conclave concluded with an engaging Q&A session, covering topics such as job creation, stock market trends, and sector-specific impacts.



Through collaborative efforts, the Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to serve as a beacon of knowledge and insight, fostering informed discussions on critical economic matters.



About Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur:



Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur, stands as a beacon in the burgeoning industrial and entrepreneurial landscape of the nation. Established in 2006, it has emerged as a premier institution for PGDM/MBA education in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Under the leadership of Dr. Prabhat Pankaj and a team of seasoned full-time faculty, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur, offers a transformative educational experience. Through a unique blend of pedagogical approaches, the institute molds aspiring management students into adept, multi-faceted, and outcome-driven professionals. Emphasizing both student satisfaction and employability, the institute is dedicated to nurturing graduates who are well-equipped to thrive in the dynamic realm of management.



About Jaipuria Group



Jaipuria legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore. In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Prem Pandey

Company :-JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

User :- Prem Pandey

Email :...

Url :-

Other articles by Jaipuria