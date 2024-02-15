Suntec India Listed As A Top Ecommerce Development Company By Selectedfirms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a global IT outsourcing and business process management service provider, has been recognized as a top eCommerce development company by SelectedFirms, a reputable B2B research and review agency.



In the latest list of top eCommerce development companies in 2024, SelectedFirms appraised more than 700 distinct companies and ranked them based on some key parameters. The criteria included technological expertise, client satisfaction, reputation, and reliability, among others. The vetting was carried out by a team of experienced researchers and analysts. Such listings are intended to help businesses find the right service partner according to their needs.



The inclusion of SunTec India in the coveted top 10 eCommerce development companies out of hundreds further cements its status as an industry benchmark in providing full-cycle eCommerce website development services, tailored to the needs of specific businesses and industries. It also reinforces its standing as the company of choice for businesses looking for eCommerce web developers.



ï¿1⁄2This recognition from SelectedFirms is an indication of our determined and consistent effort to provide the best eCommerce development solutions to our clients,ï¿1⁄2 said Murli Pawar, VP-Technology at SunTec India. ï¿1⁄2Clients are the center of what we do, and weï¿1⁄2ll always remain a client-centric company. They trust in our expertise to deliver results for them, and we aim to deliver the utmost.ï¿1⁄2



Mr. Pawar further added, ï¿1⁄2The acknowledgment is significant for us - being considered as one of the best among hundreds. Weï¿1⁄2ll take this as an encouragement to our excellence and strive to better ourselves. Weï¿1⁄2ll continue to push boundaries, adapt, and improve to provide clients with first-rate solutions.ï¿1⁄2



SunTec India offers custom eCommerce development services including website development, theme development, UI/UX design, store migration, plugin development, and more. It is particularly known for designing intuitive and impactful interfaces, making it a top eCommerce web design company.



SunTec India is a multi-process IT and business process and management outsourcing company founded in 1999. Its expertise spans multiple domains and industry niches. It is endowed with a rich talent pool of more than 1500 professionals with over 150 certified developers-providing bespoke services related to eCommerce, website development, mobile app development, virtual assistant, photo editing, digital marketing, and data entry, among others.



The company has partnered with over 8000 clients including Fortune 500 companies from across 50 countries. Its approach of leveraging the latest technologies and combining them with human expertise enables it to provide top-notch solutions.



