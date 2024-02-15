Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Domestic Registered Ports And Port Facilities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In the eight years following the formation of the State Register of Sea Ports in Azerbaijan, seven ports serving various purposes and an additional 21 maritime operating facilities with port infrastructure were registered, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

"A well-developed port infrastructure in Azerbaijan is critical, not only for the country's non-oil sector but also for increasing transit possibilities. The country has laid the groundwork to emerge as a major transportation and logistics hub," the press release noted.

In 2023, Azerbaijan's seaports had a 13.8 percent increase in cargo transshipment compared to 2022, reaching 13.4 million tons, with over 11 million tons of foreign transit cargo, representing a 2.9 percent increase.



Baku International Sea Trade Port serves as the principal port, with receiving hubs in the Khazar district, including Alat, Dubendi, and Sangachal. It has oil terminals, a ferry port, and a facility to receive Ro-Ro vessels.

