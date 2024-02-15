Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Domestic Registered Ports And Port Facilities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In the eight
years following the formation of the State Register of Sea Ports in
Azerbaijan, seven ports serving various purposes and an additional
21 maritime operating facilities with port infrastructure were
registered, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
Trend reports.
"A well-developed port infrastructure in Azerbaijan is critical,
not only for the country's non-oil sector but also for increasing
transit possibilities. The country has laid the groundwork to
emerge as a major transportation and logistics hub," the press
release noted.
In 2023, Azerbaijan's seaports had a 13.8 percent increase in
cargo transshipment compared to 2022, reaching 13.4 million tons,
with over 11 million tons of foreign transit cargo, representing a
2.9 percent increase.
Baku International Sea Trade Port serves as the principal port,
with receiving hubs in the Khazar district, including Alat,
Dubendi, and Sangachal. It has oil terminals, a ferry port, and a
facility to receive Ro-Ro vessels.
