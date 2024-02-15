Azerbaijani SOCAR Reveals Completion Timing For Bp's Solar Powerhouse Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. bp's Shafag
solar power plant project in Azerbaijan will be completed by the
end of 2025, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in
the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable
economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
He underlined that SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Company, and
bp will work together to build a 240 MW power plant.
"The Sangachal terminal will be supplied with electricity produced
at the Shafag plant, and as a result, this will reduce emissions
equivalent to 260,000-330,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per
year," the spokesman said.
