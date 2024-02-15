               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani SOCAR Reveals Completion Timing For Bp's Solar Powerhouse Project


2/15/2024 5:23:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. bp's Shafag solar power plant project in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of 2025, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

He underlined that SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Company, and bp will work together to build a 240 MW power plant.

"The Sangachal terminal will be supplied with electricity produced at the Shafag plant, and as a result, this will reduce emissions equivalent to 260,000-330,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year," the spokesman said.

