Azerbaijan Lists Total Number Of Mines Neutralized In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TARTAR, Azerbaijan, February 15. A total of
112,193 units of unexploded ordnance, including 62,228 unexploded
ammunition, 31,175 anti-personnel mines, and 18,790 anti-tank
mines, have been discovered and safely neutralized in the
Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the
Karabakh bureau of Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan
National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
From November 10, 2020, to February 14, 2024, organizations
engaged in mine clearance activities cleared a total of 118,502
hectares of the liberated territories.
During this period, 345 individuals fell victim to mines, with
280 sustaining injuries and 65 losing their lives.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
