Globalization, Digitalization Transform Tax Policy, Administration In Recent Years - OECD

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Tax policy and
administration have been transformed under the impact of
globalization and digitalization in recent years, Senior Tax
Advisor, Global Relations and Development Division, Organization
for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Center for Tax
Policy and Administration Andrew Auerbach said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the
new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable
economy" held in Baku.
"Globally, these shifts occur once in a lifetime, indicating
that tax authorities are increasingly coordinating with one
another. Multilateral agreements and uniform regulations are
becoming increasingly prevalent. The two-pillar agreement to handle
tax difficulties associated with digitization is an excellent
example of this, as it affects norms that have been followed for
over 100 years," the senior advisor noted.
Auerbach noted that Azerbaijan has proved its commitment by
signing the final agreement on the two-pillar solution in July
2023.
"The global minimum tax outlined in Pillar II is already in
place in many nations, and many more plan to implement it next
year," he stated.
"According to our estimates, by 2025, 95 percent of all major
multinational enterprises will be subject to these rules. The
effective and successful implementation of these rules in many
jurisdictions requires a truly multilateral approach to tax
administration, including the prevention and resolution of
disputes. As up to $200 billion in additional tax revenue is at
stake, the effective application of these rules can significantly
impact state finances," the senior advisor added.
