Number Of Mines Discovered In Azerbaijan By Female Sappers Disclosed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TARTAR, Azerbaijan, February 15. Teams, including 25 female sappers, two female field officers, three team leaders, and their deputies, along with 11 male sappers, have demined a total of 595,258 square meters of territory, discovering and neutralizing 8 anti-tank mines, 12 anti-personnel mines, and 71 unexploded ordnances, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

According to the report, an initial informational session was held at the International Eurasian Press Foundation's (IEPF) Professional Training Center in Tartar, Azerbaijan.



A media tour was organized to visit Namirli hamlet in the Agdam area, which had been liberated from Armenian rule, to report on the work of female sappers involved in demining operations.



Umud Mirzayev, President of the IEPF, offered information on the women's sappers' project.



Ruslan Ibrahimbeyli, an IEPF spokesperson, gave media reporters an informative seminar on the hazards of explosive munitions.

It was highlighted that between November 10, 2020, and February 14, 2024, 345 individuals fell victim to mines in the liberated territories, with 280 sustaining injuries and 65 losing their lives.

