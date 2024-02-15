Number Of Mines Discovered In Azerbaijan By Female Sappers Disclosed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TARTAR, Azerbaijan, February 15. Teams,
including 25 female sappers, two female field officers, three team
leaders, and their deputies, along with 11 male sappers, have
demined a total of 595,258 square meters of territory, discovering
and neutralizing 8 anti-tank mines, 12 anti-personnel mines, and 71
unexploded ordnances, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.
According to the report, an initial informational session was
held at the International Eurasian Press Foundation's (IEPF)
Professional Training Center in Tartar, Azerbaijan.
A media tour was organized to visit Namirli hamlet in the Agdam
area, which had been liberated from Armenian rule, to report on the
work of female sappers involved in demining operations.
Umud Mirzayev, President of the IEPF, offered information on the
women's sappers' project.
Ruslan Ibrahimbeyli, an IEPF spokesperson, gave media reporters an
informative seminar on the hazards of explosive munitions.
It was highlighted that between November 10, 2020, and February
14, 2024, 345 individuals fell victim to mines in the liberated
territories, with 280 sustaining injuries and 65 losing their
lives.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107855945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.