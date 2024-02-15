Azerbaijan Airs Commissioning Of New Hydropower Plants In Its Lachin This Year (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15.
Further five
hydropower plants (HPPs) will be commissioned this year in
Azerbaijan's Lachin district, a source in AzerEnergy CJSC told
Trend .
As the source claims, five more hydroelectric power stations
with a total capacity of more than 40 megawatts are now under
development in the Lachin district.
According to the report, development on the 14.25 MW Aghbulag
HPP is already complete. Construction is complete, and installation
and commissioning are underway at the Aghbulag-2 HPP (14.7 MW),
Garagishlag (four MW), Mirik (3.5 MW), and Zabukh (2.8 MW). These
five plants will also be commissioned during the 'Year of
Solidarity for a Green World'.
"As of today, 77 million kWh of green energy has been generated
from the four commissioned HPPs.
Azerbaijan's green energy sector is quickly increasing, with a
focus on transitioning to alternative and renewable energy sources,
lowering carbon dioxide emissions, and other progressive concepts.
The country will host the renowned COP-29 and declare 2024 the
'Year of Solidarity for the Green World'.
Hydroelectric power stations, in particular, are being built on a
systematic basis in accordance with the president's directions to
transform the freed regions into green energy zones. One of these
regions is the Lachin district, where AzerEnergy is carrying out
several projects. According to the green energy policy,
hydroelectric power plants have been erected at nine locations in
the Lachin district.
The following HPPs have been repaired and commissioned in the
Lachin district as of today: Mishni (8.25 MW), Gulabird (8 MW),
Alkhasli (6 MW), and Sus (4 MW). As of now, AzEnergy's HPPs have
generated approximately 77 million kWh of environmentally
beneficial green energy.
The production of 77 million kWh of green energy saved 18
million cubic meters of gas and millions of tons of manat, avoiding
the release of 32,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Important precautions have been taken to protect the ecosystem, and
eco-turbines of European origin have been installed at the plants,"
the source stated.
