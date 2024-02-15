Board Of Eurasian Regional Center Of OIC Youth Forum Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15 . The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (OIC Youth Forum) has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

