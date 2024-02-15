Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Organization Of Activities Of Karabakh University- Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A total of 10
million manat ($5.9 million) has been allocated for the
organization of activities of the Karabakh University, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a corresponding decree.
Will be updated
