Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Organization Of Activities Of Karabakh University- Decree


2/15/2024 5:23:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A total of 10 million manat ($5.9 million) has been allocated for the organization of activities of the Karabakh University, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

Will be updated

