Azerbaijan Extends Term For Financing Social Protection Of War-Disabled And Martyrs' Families From Funds Of Compulsory Personal Insurance - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan has prolonged the financing period for the social protection of war-disabled individuals and the families of martyrs from compulsory personal insurance funds, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment introduced by President Ilham Aliyev to the decree "On financing activities related to social protection and social security of war-disabled individuals and martyrs' families at the expense of state compulsory personal insurance".