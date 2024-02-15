Azerbaijan Extends Term For Financing Social Protection Of War-Disabled And Martyrs' Families From Funds Of Compulsory Personal Insurance - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan has
prolonged the financing period for the social protection of
war-disabled individuals and the families of martyrs from
compulsory personal insurance funds, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment introduced by President Ilham
Aliyev to the decree "On financing activities related to social
protection and social security of war-disabled individuals and
martyrs' families at the expense of state compulsory personal
insurance".
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107855941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.