               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Academician Arif Pashayev's Birthday (PHOTO)


2/15/2024 5:23:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the 90th birthday of academician Arif Pashayev, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107855940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search