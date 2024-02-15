Azerbaijan Keeps Constructing Kalbajar-Lachin Highway (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15.
According to
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, one of the most
important road infrastructure projects being implemented in the
territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions is the
75 Kalbajar-Lachin highway, Trend reports, referring
to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAR)
Construction of the road and tunnels is underway.
To note, the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan is carrying out
drilling and pouring works on certain sections of the road, and a
new soil deposit is being constructed. In addition, rectangular and
round water pipes are being laid, as well as the construction of
water channels, drainage works, and construction of stone walls.
Out of the 17 highway tunnels planned to be constructed along the
road, construction work is progressing well in 10 of them.
If an existing bypass road is used, extreme landslide areas are
encountered. Furthermore, in winter with heavy snowfall and frosty
weather, safe operation of the road may not be possible. Therefore,
it was decided to build the bypass directly through the tunnels.
The width of the roadway in the tunnels will be 11.6 meters and the
total length of the tunnels will be 13,300 meters.
Drilling has already been completed in 7 tunnels constructed on
the Kalbajar-Lachin road, and intra-tunnel works are ongoing.
The tunnels in which drilling is being completed are as
follows:
- T1 - KM (2+152.10-2+333.7). Length 205.6 m.
- T2 - KM (3+533.61-3+880.51). Length 370.9 m.
- T3 - KM (4+054-5+838.00). Length 1.808 m.
- T4 - KM (26+747.50-27+193.45). Length 469.95 m.
- T5 - KM (27+244.15-27+853.3). Length 633.15 m.
- T8 - KM (45+216.00-45+936.92). Length 719.8 m.
- T9 - KM (54+206.45-54+392.950). Length 210.5 m.
Drilling continues in the tunnels conventionally named T6, T7,
and T10. The technical parameters of the above-mentioned tunnels
are the following:
- T6 - KM (32+577.20-34+950.83). The length of the right part is
2397.63 m.
- T6 - KM (32+584.00-34+953.47). The length of the left part is
2393.47 m.
- T7 - KM (44+050.150-44+296.010). Length 268.65 m.
- T10 - KM (56+580.210-56+56+892.210). Length 330.85 m.
Works continue in these tunnels to remove sections consisting of
rocky soils by drilling, blasting and crushing methods in both
directions, at the entrance and exit. In other project tunnels,
work is scheduled to begin in phases:
- Tunnel T11 - 383 meters.
- Tunnel T12 - 681 meters.
- Tunnel T13 - 469 meters.
- Tunnel T14 - 714.46 meters.
- Tunnel T15 - 554 meters.
- T16 tunnel - 211 meters.
- Tunnel T17 - 494 meters.
This highway, which connects Kalbajar and Lachin districts, has
two, three, and four lanes and is built according to the first and
second technical degrees.
In order to ensure the passage of water along the road, the
construction of 66 round and 139 rectangular pipes with a total
length of 8,910.47 meters, 23 road bridges with a total length of
4,179 meters, and three interchanges with a length of 1,076 meters,
as well as 4,248.04 meters of supports and 30,521.21 meters of
stone walls are underway.
Kalbajar-Lachin highway originates in Gamishli village of
Kalbajar district and passes through the territory of Lachin
district, which was liberated from occupation. The new road will
provide convenient connections to many settlements in these
districts, as well as to the Lachin International Airport, which is
under construction.
