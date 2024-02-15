               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Law On Aviation


2/15/2024 5:23:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation", Trend reports.

In accordance with Article 94, Part I, Paragraph 23 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this law regulates the utilization of Azerbaijan's airspace and aviation-related activities. It determines the legal and organizational basis of the implemented measures to ensure aviation safety, encompassing state defense, population needs, and economic aspects associated with air transportation and aviation operations.

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107855938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search