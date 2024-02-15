Azerbaijan Approves Law On Aviation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President Ilham
Aliyev has approved the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Aviation", Trend reports.
In accordance with Article 94, Part I, Paragraph 23 of the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this law regulates the
utilization of Azerbaijan's airspace and aviation-related
activities. It determines the legal and organizational basis of the
implemented measures to ensure aviation safety, encompassing state
defense, population needs, and economic aspects associated with air
transportation and aviation operations.
