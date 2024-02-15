Azerbaijan To Offer Housing To Martyrs' Families, Disabled Individuals From Military Operations In 2020-2023 - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In coordination
with President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population will approve and implement a phased
action plan from 2021 to 2025, aiming to provide apartments or
private houses to individuals registered as in need of housing,
those recognized as disabled due to protecting the territorial
integrity, independence, and constitutional order of the Republic
of Azerbaijan during military operations from 2020 to 2023, and
families of martyrs, Trend reports.
In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On
measures to enhance the social and living conditions of individuals
recognized as disabled due to safeguarding the territorial
integrity, independence, and constitutional order of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, and families of martyrs."

