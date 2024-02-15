Azerbaijan To Elaborate State Program On Simplification Of Formalities In Air Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. According to the
decree of President Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law "On
Aviation", Azerbaijan will develop a state program to simplify
formalities in air transportation, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare and submit to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on the state
program for simplification of formalities in air transportation
within six months.
