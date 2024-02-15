               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Elaborate State Program On Simplification Of Formalities In Air Transportation


2/15/2024 5:23:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law "On Aviation", Azerbaijan will develop a state program to simplify formalities in air transportation, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on the state program for simplification of formalities in air transportation within six months.

