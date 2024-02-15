               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Investment Holding Given Authority Over Bakubus - Decree


2/15/2024 5:22:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the decree "On measures to improve the management of BakuBus LLC" dated March 30, 2021, Trend reports.

According to the decree, members of the executive body of the LLC, including its head, will be appointed and dismissed by the Supervisory Board of the Investment Holding of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding are to resolve the issues arising from the decree.

