Azerbaijan Investment Holding Given Authority Over Bakubus - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
amendments to the decree "On measures to improve the management of
BakuBus LLC" dated March 30, 2021, Trend reports.
According to the decree, members of the executive body of the
LLC, including its head, will be appointed and dismissed by the
Supervisory Board of the Investment Holding of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding
are to resolve the issues arising from the decree.
