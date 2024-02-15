One Of Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Can Be Green-Energized - Acting Minister (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. One of
Azerbaijan's industrial zones can be organized on a green energy
basis, Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov
said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of
development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in
Baku, Trend reports.
According to the acting minister, fiscal and tax regulation is a
tool to ensure the transition to a 'green' economy.
"A number of major countries have developed and adopted laws for
imposing an extra hydrocarbon tax on imported goods, a trend
expected to expand. Consequently, products manufactured and
exported from Azerbaijan will will be subject to additional
taxation. To uphold the competitiveness of local businesses, it is
crucial to address these regulatory measures promptly. Establishing
an industrial zone based on 'green' energy could be an initial step
in this direction," he noted.
