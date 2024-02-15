Supervisory Board Of Azerbaijan Investment Holding Acquires New Powers - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending
the“Charter of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding”, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the Supervisory Board of the holding is
given the authority to appoint and dismiss members of the executive
body of state-owned enterprises, including their heads, in cases
determined by the President of Azerbaijan.
