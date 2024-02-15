Infrastructure Facility Struck In Lviv Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of February 15, Russian forces launched more than ten missiles at Ukraine's western Lviv region, hitting an infrastructure facility in Lviv.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, more than ten missiles were flying toward our region. Air defenses worked well in repelling this attack, but we still have one hit at an infrastructure facility," he said.

According to Sadovyi, the blast waves smashed windows in residential buildings on Naukova Street, and a school was damaged.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

"Buses will temporarily run along Volodymyra Velykoho Street. Trams are running without any changes," Sadovyi said.