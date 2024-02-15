Russians Killed Eight Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, February 14, Russian troops killed eight residents of Donetsk region.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
"On February 14, Russians killed 8 residents of Donetsk region : 3 in Selydove, 3 in Mykolaivka and 2 in Bahatyr," he said.
Filashkin added that 13 more people were wounded over the day.
The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha, the head of the regional state administration emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 14, Russian troops shelled civilian objects in Selydove . Three people were killed and 12 others were injured.
On February 14, two women were killed and one man was wounded in Mykolayivka under Russian shelling.
In Avdiivka, two elderly women fell victim to Russian shelling , and in Bahytyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community, two men were killed. In addition, two people were wounded in Bahatyr.
