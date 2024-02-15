In Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Roofs Of Outbuildings Burned Due To Falling Rocket Fragments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of the fall of Russian missile fragments, there was a minor fire on the roofs of outbuildings.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to her, during the morning air raid , Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy target in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the falling debris, the roofs of outbuildings were on fire. Thanks to the prompt work of rescuers, the fires were extinguished.

"There were no casualties or significant damage," Onyshchuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 15, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine : there are wounded and destruction in several regions.

Photo: SES , illustrative