Brink Calls For Necessary Support For Ukraine After Massive Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's morning missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities once again emphasizes the urgent need to support Ukraine now.
This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X , Ukrinform reports.
"Air raid alerts have been sounding since 5:00 am today in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine. As early as 6:15 a.m., we could hear air defense in the capital - thank you, brave defenders! This is yet another emphasis on the urgent need to support Ukraine now.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that air defense destroyed all enemy missiles flying at Kyiv .
The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that the wreckage of downed Russian missiles fell in two settlements in Kyiv region, causing damage.
Casualties and destruction as a result of a massive Russian missile attack were reported in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Kharkiv regions.
