Azerbaijani Gymnast Merits Gymnast Of Year Title

European Gymnastics has named Mikhail Malkin Gymnast of the Year.

In 2023, the Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrated his remarkable talent and dedication to the sport at many international competitions, Azernews reports.

He achieved a historic victory in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics. He became the first national gymnast to win a gold medal at the World Championships in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, held in Birmingham, UK.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov, became the world champions in the same event.

Mikhail Malkin is a triple champion of Azerbaijan in Tumbling (2011, 2012 and 2018).

In 2023, he won gold medals at the Tumbling World Cup in Portugal and the French Tumbling Cup. The gymnast is a member of Ojaq Sports Club.

Meanwhile, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team on acrobatic track (tumbling) Adil Huseynzade was awarded the title of "Coach of the Year".

Under his guidance, the Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success at international competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.