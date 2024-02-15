Azerbaijani Gymnast Merits Gymnast Of Year Title

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
European Gymnastics has named Mikhail Malkin Gymnast of the
Year.
In 2023, the Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrated his remarkable
talent and dedication to the sport at many international
competitions, Azernews reports.
He achieved a historic victory in the history of Azerbaijani
gymnastics. He became the first national gymnast to win a gold
medal at the World Championships in trampoline gymnastics and
tumbling, held in Birmingham, UK.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of
Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov,
became the world champions in the same event.
Mikhail Malkin is a triple champion of Azerbaijan in Tumbling
(2011, 2012 and 2018).
In 2023, he won gold medals at the Tumbling World Cup in
Portugal and the French Tumbling Cup. The gymnast is a member of
Ojaq Sports Club.
Meanwhile, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team on
acrobatic track (tumbling) Adil Huseynzade was awarded the title of
"Coach of the Year".
Under his guidance, the Azerbaijani national team achieved
remarkable success at international competitions.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
