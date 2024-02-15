Energy Director: Azerbaijan Commits To Supplying 10 Bcm Of Additional Gas To EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Assessment of the deep gas reserves of ACG could add to the
certainty of further energy policy, not only for Azerbaijan but for
the region."
This statement was made by Muram Margvelashvili, Associate
Professor of Illia University and Energy Director of "World
Experience for Georgia, while commenting on bp's Vice President for
wells in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Jim O'Leary's statement
to journalists.
Note that the vice president told journalists that it might take
up to 12 months to assess the gas volumes in the deep layers in the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field block (ACG) in the Azerbaijani sector
of the Caspian Sea.
M. Margvelashvili noted that if the reserves are big and
comparable to Shah-Deniz or its share, this might provide the gas
to fill up the volumes of the South Caucasus Pipeline after its
upgrade to 32-33 bcm throughput capacity. This would help
Azerbaijan comply with its promise to supply 10 bcm of additional
gas to the EU by 2027. The first production well may already give a
good indication.
"The results of exploration may also have an effect on the
willingness of Azerbaijan to engage in the transit of gas from
Turkmenistan and participate in the construction of the
trans-Caspian gas pipeline, which can be a game changer in
medium-term gas supply but can be converted to hydrogen in the
future," the Energy Director concluded.
