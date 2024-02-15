Azerbaijan's Economy Commences With High Indicators In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's economy started with high indicators in 2024, says
Mikayil Jabbarov, Acting Minister of Economy, at the Forum entitled
"Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a
Sustainable Economy" held today, Azernews reports.
He noted that the impact on the nominal volume of GDP was
natural and expected in accordance with the fact that the oil and
gas production in Azerbaijan was lower than predicted and the
prices in the world markets were decreasing.
"However, we were ready for the process. The reforms and support
measures implemented in the non-oil and gas sector during recent
years provide the economic growth's stability today. In 2023, the
non-oil and gas sector had growth dynamics of 3.7%," the Acting
Minister added.
