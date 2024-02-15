Former Banker Unoptimistic About Initiative To Reduce Dominance Of Dollar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Although countries such as Iran, Russia, and Turkiye, whose
currency values are unstable, have taken initiatives to reduce
dependence on the dollar and euro and use more national currency
from time to time, this has not been very effective. Moscow has
been trying to convince its partners to quit the dollar and use
national currencies. Many believe that it is impossible, as a
number of countries have so far tried but did not succeed. However,
Russia recently claimed that the use of national currency in mutual
trade with Azerbaijan exceeded 54 percent.
Regarding this issue, a correspondent of Azernews learned the opinion of the MUSIAD board
member and former banker, Ünsal Sözbir. The expert noted that
predictions about macrotrends that will affect the future are very
important in strategy studies. Based on these predictions, the
strategies to implement are determined. One of the important
headlines that has drawn attention in recent macrotrend studies is
that regional-based trade will increase and new local markets will
become increasingly important. He said that while regional trade is
growing, the most important determinant here is the currency to be
used. In the studies carried out so far, ideas about using the
countries' own currencies in the region have come to the fore and
are partially implemented.
“Trade in local currencies strengthens the economic independence
and sovereignty of countries in the region. Relying on a foreign
currency such as the dollar, euro, sterling, or yen for
international trade can create economic vulnerabilities and limit a
country's ability to pursue economic policies independently. By
using local currencies, countries in the region can maintain
greater control over monetary policies, manage capital flows, and
protect their economic interests, promoting development and
co-growth,” he said.
The former banker pointed out that below is the chart showing
the distribution by currency types in 2019–2023, according to the
SWIFT system used in international payments.
He noted that according to this table, the dollar, euro,
sterling, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, and Chinese yuan
constitute the 6 most important currencies. As can be seen from
this table, while the share of the euro has decreased, the dollar
has maintained its position.
“According to all strategists and analysts trying to predict the
future, regional trade and the use of local currencies will
increase. Every day, we receive news of a new cooperation agreement
and the use of local currencies. Money means power as a tool that
shows a country's sovereignty and allows payment. Every country
strives to establish and increase the reputation of its currency.
It is also very important to be a convertible currency and to be
accepted without incurring large costs when exchanging it with
other countries' currencies,” Ünsal Sözbir said.
The former banker noted that another feature of money is that it
is a means to store value. While trading in local currencies
fulfils the payment function, people and businesses can make their
savings in local currency, and that money must have a stable
appearance against reserve currencies such as the dollar and euro.
Excessive volatility and an unstable exchange rate regime may
prevent local currencies from being a savings instrument.
“Therefore, it is unrealistic for states to give up the dollar
and euro, through which a significant part of world trade is
carried out, in the short term. In the long term, there will be a
decline in the share of the dollar due to developments such as the
use of local currencies in regional trade and the use of new
currencies such as the Chinese Yuan as a store of value (reserve
currency). The USA will want to maintain its existing power and
will use every means of obstruction it can to reduce its impact and
amount,” the former banker Ünsal Sözbir concluded.
