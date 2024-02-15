Australia, Canada, New Zealand Warn Israel Of Attacks On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Australia, Canada, and New Zealand warned Israel on Thursday against committing a possible "catastrophic" ground attack on Rafah City in southern Gaza Strip, increasing international concerns about the humanitarian situation there.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, expressed their extreme concerns over Israelآ's plans of carrying out a ground attack on Rafah, adding that any military operation on the city would be "catastrophic".

They urged Israeli occupationآ's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to go down this path", stressing the importance of a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, adding that it cannot be unilateral, as it also requires Hamas to disarm and release all hostages immediately.

They added that given the current dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the expanded military operationآ's impact on the Palestinian people would be devastating, affirming that protecting them is a requirement under international law.

They pointed out that the orders of the International Court of Justice in regards of South Africaآ's Genocide Case against Israel demanded ensuring the protection of civilians and giving humanitarian aid. (end)

