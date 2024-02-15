Saudi Arabia Sends 72 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday sending a plane carrying 72 tons of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people affected by the ongoing crisis there.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) said in a statement that the aid plane will head to the Republic of Polandآ's Zosov airport, near the Ukrainian borders, for onward shipment to Ukraine.

KSRelief added that this is the fourth aid plane for the Ukrainian people, adding that the aid includes power generators, electrical appliances, and packages of baby milk. (end)

